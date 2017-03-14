Frosty cityscapes and icy beauty after winter storm Stella

A massive winter weather system has hit much of the Northeast as New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania declare states of emergency. Winter storm Stella shut down schools and government offices, canceling thousands of flights and public transportation systems.

The storm is expected to drop as much as two feet of snow in some areas. Heavy snow and high winds already wreaked havoc with several reported accidents and power outages.

Scroll down to see more scenes from this late-winter wallop.