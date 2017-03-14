    Frosty cityscapes and icy beauty after winter storm Stella

    A pedestrian carries a shovel through white-out conditions during a winter storm in downtown Worcester, MA on Mar. 14, 2017.
    Suzanne Kreiter | The Boston Globe | Getty Images

    A massive winter weather system has hit much of the Northeast as New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania declare states of emergency. Winter storm Stella shut down schools and government offices, canceling thousands of flights and public transportation systems.

    The storm is expected to drop as much as two feet of snow in some areas. Heavy snow and high winds already wreaked havoc with several reported accidents and power outages.

    Scroll down to see more scenes from this late-winter wallop.

    • Flights cancelled in Newark, New Jersey

      Snow plows work to keep the grounds clear at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey. Thousands of flights have been cancelled across the Northeast.

      Seth Wenig | AP

    • Storm damage

      Workers clear debris after a tree branch fell on a parked car in Baltimore, on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, as a winter storm moves through the region.

      Patrick Semansky | AP

    • High winds

      A woman's umbrella is flipped inside out by the wind during winter storm Stella in Philadelphia.

      Matt Rourke | AP

    • Stocking up

      John J. Joyce, 81, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, loads up his purchases from the Stop & Shop in Milton to ride out winter storm Stella.

      Pat Greenhouse | The Boston Globe | Getty Images

    • Metro North

      Metro North employees clear the snow off the platform at the Greenwich Station in Greenwich, Connecticut. Metro North has suspended all rail service beginning at noon on March 14, 2017.

      Timothy A. Clary | AFP | Getty Images

    • Times Square digs out

      Men plow snow at the Times Square during a snowstorm in New York on March 14, 2017. Winter storm Stella unleashed its fury on much of the northeastern United States on March 14 dropping snow and sleet across the region and leading to school closures and thousands of flight cancellations.

      Jewel Samad | AFP | Getty Images

    • Extreme conditions

      People struggle to walk in the blowing snow during a winter storm in Boston.

      Mike Dwyer | AP

    • School closures

      A woman pulls her child on a sled across a snow-covered street in Brooklyn, New York. Kids across the city are enjoying a snow day as the city closed schools.

      Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

    • Boston snow plows in action

      Snow plows pass along a snowy Highland Street in downtown Worcester, Massachusetts, as a winter storm arrives in the region.

      Suzanne Kreiter | The Boston Globe | Getty Images

    • Braving the storm in Pennsylvania

      A horse and buggy drive through a winter snow storm in Salisbury.

      Matt Slocum | AP

    • Frozen spring

      Ice covers cherry blossoms near the Jefferson Memorial after a snow and ice storm hit the nation's capital in Washington, D.C.

      Getty Images

