    Heinz to run the actual ketchup adverts first shown by Don Draper in Mad Men

    Sauce brand Heinz ketchup is to run an advertising campaign first presented by Don Draper in Mad Men, the AMC TV series set in 1960s New York ad agency Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce.

    The three 'Pass the Heinz' ads feature a burger, fries and a piece of meat on a fork, and are shown to the client in a season 6 episode.

    However, the Heinz clients question Draper's idea because it doesn't show the ketchup itself, or the bottle. "It's Heinz. It only means one thing… It's a testament to ketchup that there can be no confusion," Draper counters.

    In an online release, the Kraft Heinz company pointed out that it makes more than ketchup.

    "Heinz, a name that is synonymous with ketchup, and more recently mustard and BBQ sauce, selected the 'Pass the Heinz' campaign after an agency review because it is clever, modern and doesn't require paragraphs of copy to convey what Heinz brings to the table.

    "The 'Pass the Heinz' campaign, created by Don Draper, has been 50 years in the making, but it's as timeless today as it was when it was first presented."

    The ads will run on New York City billboards and in print. Kraft Heinz credited both Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce and Miami-based ad agency DAVID for the campaign.

