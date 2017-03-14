Heinz to run the actual ketchup adverts first shown by Don Draper in Mad Men

Sauce brand Heinz ketchup is to run an advertising campaign first presented by Don Draper in Mad Men, the AMC TV series set in 1960s New York ad agency Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce.

The three 'Pass the Heinz' ads feature a burger, fries and a piece of meat on a fork, and are shown to the client in a season 6 episode.

However, the Heinz clients question Draper's idea because it doesn't show the ketchup itself, or the bottle. "It's Heinz. It only means one thing… It's a testament to ketchup that there can be no confusion," Draper counters.