Here's why billionaire Richard Branson works from home half the year

Billionaire Richard Branson advocates for flexible work environments. "I think work should be fun. It should be enjoyable. It should be satisfying," the Virgin Group founder says in a video he posted on his blog.

That's part of the reason he works from home six months out of the year. When he's not on the road visiting the hundreds of companies that comprise Virgin Group, Branson resides on Necker Island and can be found working from his hammock or bathtub.

"It's critical to get the balance between work and play right," the self-made billionaire says. "Find time for yourself; work hard but also play hard."