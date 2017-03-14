Higher crude prices are driving new deals in the oil patch



Last week, four global oil and gas giants signed nearly $15 billion in new deals on a single day. That's a sign that companies, creditors and investors are starting 2017 in an optimistic mood, according to Wood Mackenzie, an industry consultant.



The deals, announced Thursday, included:



Shell sold an $8.5 billion interest in Canadian oil sands to Canadian Natural Resources.



Shell and Canadian Natural Resources jointly bought Marathon's oil sands interests for $2.5 billion.



Marathon spent $1.1 billion on oil acreage in the Permian Basin.



Exxon Mobil bought 25 percent stake in a natural gas project in Mozambique for 2.8 billion from Eni, an Italian oil and gas producer.



Last year, oil and gas industry deals reached $195.7 billion, the second year of the oil price downturn, matching 2015 levels. But as crude prices bounced off 12-year lows in February of last year, the rebound helped spark a pickup in both the number of deals and overall dollar volume.