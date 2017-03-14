JPMorgan aims for cool factor in recruitment battle between tech and banks

Many of today's university grads want forgo long hours, stuffy suits and even a bigger pay check for the promise of wearing a t-shirt while using a laptop on a bean bag.

Competition between banks and tech companies to snag top talent is nothing new, but it's in part prompting JPMorgan to step up its recruitment efforts by hosting pop-up cafes at campuses from the U.S. to Hong Kong. The events range from offering free made-to-order smoothies to customized notebooks.

CNBC visited such an event recently at Singapore Management University.

"We can't just be the bank that sets up a booth in a career fair and hope that people come to us," said Supriya Doshi, JPMorgan's head of HR for Singapore. "We have to be proactive."

The event, which had a made-to-order coffee bar, a free popcorn machine and a pop-up photo booth, aimed to look far different from how most imagine the world's largest banks.