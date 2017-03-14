Kesha on Internet harassment: 'It's not really a healthy place'

It's necessary for artists to have a social media presence. But musician Kesha Sebert said online harassment has made it difficult.



"I use the Internet to connect with my fans, but besides that, It's not a really healthy place for me," Sebert, who is known as Kesha (formerly Ke$ha), said.

Kesha spoke on a Refinery29 panel with chief content officer Amy Emmerich at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas on Tuesday. The singer, who has sold more than 2.47 million albums according to Billboard, was further thrust into the mainstream as a result of a high-profile lawsuit against producer Lukasz Gottwald, known as Dr. Luke.

In 2014, Kesha sued Dr. Luke for alleged physical, sexual and emotional abuse and asked to get out of her music contract. Because of the ongoing case, she cannot release new music, but she said during the panel she has written between 70 to 80 songs, and hopes to release the music soon.