Magic left in Mickey: Michael Morris explains Guggenheim's Disney 'buy' upgrade

Disney is working its magic on optimistic investors.

Guggenheim Securities Managing Director Michael Morris told CNBC's "Halftime Report" the House of Mouse is on the upswing, citing Disney's strong growth "relative to its peers" and its ownership of ESPN.

The ESPN overhang doesn't trouble Morris, who says making ESPN a core part of almost all of Disney's "skinny bundle" offerings helps avoid subscriber losses. ESPN is available on Sony's PlayStation Vue service, Sling TV, Hulu and YouTube TV.

Morris attributes at least some of Disney's recent success to current CEO Bob Iger, citing savvy acquisitions and their integration into the company's offerings. Iger's tenure "gives the company some time to try and find another leader," says Morris. "I don't think he's completely irreplaceable, but certainly leaves big shoes to fill."

The company began making a comeback this year after a mostly flat 2016 and investor fears of subscriber losses for subsidiary ESPN and other cable networks.