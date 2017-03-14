More than 1.1 million borrowers defaulted on their federal student loans last year

You can avoid defaulting by borrowing an appropriate amount for you or your children's college education. Kantrowitz recommends that students generally take out no more debt than their expected first year's salary out of college.

People with unmanageable student debt have several options:

If you have federal student loans, you can qualify for income-based repayment plans. The percentage of federal student loan borrowers enrolled in repayment plans has quadrupled over the past four years from 5 percent in 2012 to nearly 20 percent in 2016.

One drawback to income-based repayment plans is that you have to re-apply every year to qualify for lower payments. To make matters worse, the IRS data retrieval tool that helps borrowers apply for these repayment plans will be down for several weeks, the agency said.

Lawmakers from both parties have supported a bill that would require federal student loan borrowers in distress to be automatically enroll in income-based repayment plans and to make it easier for people to stay enrolled in those plans, said Pauline Abernathy, executive vice president of the Institute for College Access & Success.

People with private student loans face limited options. Some private lenders offer forbearance if borrowers can't make their payments. Those benefits aren't as robust as those with federal loans and typically last no more than 12 months. And unlike most other debt, you usually can't get rid of student loans through bankruptcy.