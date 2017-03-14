A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are a bit down after Monday's mixed close. Muted trading is expected ahead of Wednesday's Fed decision. We get the Producer Price Index data for February later this morning.

OIL/ ENERGY

-U.S. crude oil prices are up about one half of one percent, but still at the $48 a barrel level.

OBAMACARE REPLACEMENT



-The Congressional Budget Office report on the GOP Obamacare replacement bill projects that 14 million people would become uninsured if the plan becomes law because it removes the requirement that all Americans get coverage. Most of that 14 million would be people who refuse to continue buying it for themselves. The report also says the plan would reduce the federal deficit by $337 billion over the next 10 years.



