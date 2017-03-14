Here's how the big winter storm will play out in corporate earnings

When companies see profits or misses from weather-related events, they tell their investors about it in their earnings. CNBC looked at transcripts of earnings calls for the S&P 500 companies over the past five years. Notice how mentions of "weather" and "snow" tend to jump in the second calendar quarter: That's because executives are talking about how weather affected business the previous quarter, i.e., the period from January to March.

Weather can affect businesses in myriad ways on both the supply and demand side. In the first quarter of 2017, 110 companies on the S&P 500 index have talked about weather during their earnings calls. Of those, 70 percent also mentioned it in the same quarter last year.

Utilities are by far the most likely sector to mention weather — out of 28 companies in the sector in the S&P 500, 21 said the word at some point during an earnings call this quarter. Because weather plays such an important role in demand for energy products, utility financials are often weather-adjusted. But that doesn't keep weather from coming up as an explanation.

"We believe the decline in weather-normalized gas sales for the year is due to the extreme weather conditions experienced over the past two years," said Daniel Cregg, CFO of Public Service Enterprise Group, on the utility company's February earnings call. "As much as it pains me to say, please enjoy this wonderful weather," added Chairman Ralph Izzo.

Retailers are often hit on the demand side, but suffer more when weather is worse. When New York has a foot of snow on the ground, shoppers simply stay at home (and they're less likely to shop online as well). Last quarter, companies like TJX said warmer weather helped.