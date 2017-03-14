OPEC deal looks wobbly as Saudi Arabia's millennial prince visits White House

OPEC's oil production alliance appears to be on shaky ground, and crude prices continued a weeklong dive, as Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited the White House on Tuesday.
Bin Salman represents the new face of Saudi Arabia, and he is the draftsman of a plan to reform the kingdom and diversify it away from oil. He is also seen as a key figure backing the deal between OPEC members and nonmembers like Russia to curb production and stabilize the market price. In Washington, among the topics he was expected to discuss were the war in Yemen and the Iranian nuclear deal.
Analysts say while it appears to be frayed, there is a good chance OPEC and its partners will ultimately keep their deal intact and extend it, because oil in the low $40s per barrel would strain the budgets of producing nations and make it much more difficult for the types of reforms that the deputy crown prince is trying to achieve. But between now and then, oil prices could be rocky. OPEC members have said they would assess extending the agreement to cut 1.8 million barrels in production when they meet in May.
"If MBS is here to talk about broader economic issues, selling the Saudi IPO, selling the broad Saudi Vision 2030 plan, the reality is Saudi Arabia looks more economically attractive in a higher oil price environment," said Helima Croft, global head of commodity strategy at RBC. "This is the tension. In a lower oil price environment, the math on that becomes more challenging."