We now know more about the post-Zenefits plans of embattled tech founder Parker Conrad, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Conrad has raised $7 million for his new staffing start-up, Rippling, investors familiar with the details told the Journal. (Some earlier details about the company were reported last year.) Conrad is best known for his leadership of human resources start-up Zenefits, which endured scandal under his watch. Conrad resigned from Zenefits last year, after regulators accused the company of enabling unlicensed brokers to sell insurance.

Rippling helps start-ups with staff onboarding, providing new employees with laptops, offer letters, tax forms, email accounts, and keycard access, the Journal reported. The start-up could eventually become a "system of record" for employee data, Conrad told the Journal. Rippling's basic service costs $8 per employee a month, according to the Journal.

Rippling will benefit from lessons learned at Zenefits, and will have proper management oversight, Conrad told the Journal.



