Engaging patients in their care through individual accountability—a sentiment that Rep Chaffetz actually got right (in a roundabout way)—has been shown to improve outcomes. When patients actively participate in their care and understand the goals of therapy, they tend to experience fewer hospitalizations and fewer complications related to their chronic diseases. Fewer hospitalizations and fewer complications result in much lower costs.

Physicians are now prescribing apps to track blood pressure, activity and heart rate—just to name a few. Other applications such as MyRxProfile are being used to help patients monitor for adverse drug interactions, a leading cause of emergency room visits in patients over the age of 65. All of these applications can potentially help patients and physicians focus on prevention—ultimately saving dollars.

New devices are being created every day to incorporate smartphones into collecting important medical and biologic data. For example, the AliveCor device allows patients to get a real time Electrocardiogram (EKG) simply by touching their fingertips to an electrode that is installed on their smartphone—often eliminating the need for an ER visit or hospitalization.

Apple's Health Kit is now being used to help encourage medical app development and to collect important health and wellness data. In addition, Apple's Research Kit is being used for important groundbreaking medical research by several leading academic medical centers across the United States. Patients are more internet-savvy and many come well prepared to office visits armed with information obtained from the internet.

According to the Pew research center, nearly 75 percent of all patients go to the internet either before or after a visit with their healthcare provider. These patients—now called "e-patients" are well connected, well informed and digitally proficient in the healthcare space.