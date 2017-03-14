Utah Republican Jason Chaffetz's recent comments concerning health care reform illustrates just how out of touch Congress is with modern medicine. In a press conference addressing the ongoing debate over Obamacare repeal, he stated that Americans should make a choice between purchasing health insurance and an iPhone—in the Congressman's own words "rather than getting that new iPhone that they just love…Americans should invest…in their own healthcare."
As expected, Chaffetz met with sharp criticism for comparing the cost of a phone to the cost of health care. However, I think that most everyone missed the real fallacy in his statement—that iPhones and health care are mutually exclusive.
In fact, iPhones and other mobile devices can be a real asset to managing chronic disease and are becoming an integral part of care.
Rep Chaffetz should learn more about what's happening in care before he and his colleagues begin to try to create sweeping reform.