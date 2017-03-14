Riding out the nor'easter on Twitter: Scenes from the snow

Tuesday was a snow day for much of the Northeast.
While snowfall in many regions came in lower than expected, local authorities were still urging residents to stay off the road to clear the snow.
@USNationalGuard: Approx 1700 @NJNationalGuard @NationalGuardNY @PANationalGuard & @VaNationalGuard members responding to winter storm
Thousands of flights were canceled as snow blanketed New York City, Washington, D.C. and much of the Northeast overnight.
@zinken: The #fearlessgirl - what a wonderful statue!
@janelleNBC: slo-sno at St. Patrick's Cathedral
@EamonJavers: Pre-dawn winter wonderland scene here at the White House this morning.
Photos and videos on Twitter showed waterlogged streets in New Jersey. Much of the coastal region remains under flood watch.
@Zeke_O: Flooding has begun in #StoneHarborNJ #stella This is a combo of heavy rain and tide.
Traders stuck in their pajamas could still execute deals. The New York Stock Exchange said it was operating as normal.
@NYSE: You think the NYSE is going to let a little snow storm stop us? We are open and operating as normal today.
Metro-North tweeted a photo of an eerily empty Grand Central Terminal on Tuesday morning.
@MetroNorth: Grand Central Terminal this morning. See http://www.mta.info for detailed service updates.
Although officials have repeatedly asked drivers to stay off the roads, one devil-may-care driver left a donut in the fresh powder as they parked their car.
@tommy_tunk: And that Sir, Is How It is Done. #StellaBlizzard
Those brave enough to venture outside should stay warm.
@tomhugaboom: #nbc4ny coming to you from Sparta, NJ. TY loves the snow!
As local authorities were swamped with blizzard-related matters, two small ponies ran away in Staten Island. The ponies' slushy escapade was cut short when law enforcement wrangled them and returned them to their owners.
@NYPDSpecialops: #NOW #ESU #Truck5 assists the @NYPD123Pct in wrangling in these runaway ponies in #StatenIsland. Ponies were safely returned to their owners