Self-made millionaire: Why it can be crucial to challenge your boss

Learning to form and articulate a clear opinion, and to support it when challenged, is crucial in business.

The five remaining candidates on CNBC's "The Partner," airing Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET, have to learn that the hard way.

As the candidates compete for the chance to help Marcus Lemonis oversee dozens of small businesses, they are presented with two potential investments and tasked with arguing their merits and shortcomings.

The catch? Both businesses are fake and both are built on inherently faulty concepts. Lemonis simply wants to see whether anyone will be brave enough to say that outright.