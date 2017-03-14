Singapore beats Hong Kong to claim title of 'World’s Best Airport'

Research firm SkyTrax has named Singapore Airport "World's Best Airport" for a fifth consecutive year over regional rival Hong Kong.

"Winning the Skytrax World's Best Airport Award for the fifth consecutive year is immense encouragement to our 50,000-strong airport community at Changi Airport," said Lee Seow Hiang, CEO of Changi Airport Group.

Hong Kong was ranked in fifth position this year, falling behind Munich Airport in Germany, Incheon International Airport in South Korea and Tokyo International Airport in Japan.

While Hong Kong has been named "World's Best Airport" in the past, Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted said Singapore was a clear leader.

"To be voted the world's Best Airport for the fifth consecutive year is a remarkable achievement for Changi Airport, and underlines the airport's popularity with international air travelers," he said in a statement.