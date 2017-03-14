Small-business owners remain optimistic on Trump — now they want to see results

Main Street's sunny outlook is holding up post-election, but positive feelings on the economy have yet to translate into real growth in sales or hiring for America's small businesses.

A new report from the conservative lobbying group the National Federation of Independent Business shows optimism remains at record-high levels, at 105.3 for the month of February. This represents a slight decline of 0.6 points from January's reading of 105.9, but remains high compared to the historic average of 98.

Post-election, small companies have reported a more positive outlook based on the belief that the Trump Administration will enact more business-friendly policies and cut back on regulation.