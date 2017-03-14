Here's what tech investors were talking about at SXSW this week

The biggest concern among the VCs we talked to is over immigration, and the importance of welcoming talented engineers and entrepreneurs from over all over the world to drive our high-tech economy.

"It's been a few months and there are things that have been disconcerting to me particularly around immigration," said Steve Case. "I think we need to take steps that will win a global battle for talent, be a magnet for talent, build bridges for talent, not build walls. That concerns me."

NEA Partner Rick Yang echoed Case's concern that Trump's immigration laws will dampen innovation. "We think a lot about the immigration laws," said Yang. "One of the things America is great at is attracting talent, and so having immigration laws that help harness that and help continue to attract the best talent, is going to be what we think about in terms of our business."

Josh Elman also said he's worried about some other policy issues that could impact startups: "There are some concerns with net neutrality, there are some concerns with what's going to happen with healthcare, and how that effects W2 workers and 1099 workers, and I think that's a real shift," says Elman.

But Elman also sees some potential upside if Trump's policies push companies to spend back here in the US: "I think one of the most interesting ones is whether they allow repatriation of all that foreign income," says Elman. "That might make the M&A market something we haven't seen in years."