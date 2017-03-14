The 15 highest-paying jobs in tech right now

Candidates with tech skills are in high demand, and the industry offers many of the best-paying positions in the country. Indeed, STEM majors are likely to be the self-made millionaires of the next generation or even the world's first trillionaires.

According to job search and salary review site Glassdoor, 68 percent of job seekers list salary as among their chief concerns. And while major tech employers are famous for their perks, it's the paychecks that make these positions stand out: Each of the jobs on this list pays an annual base salary upwards of $90,000, and about half earn over six figures.

Enterprise Architect

Median base salary: $112,560



Applications Development Manager

Median base salary : $112,045



Software Engineering Manager

Median base salary: $109,350



IT Architect

Median base salary: $105,303



Software Architect

Median base salary: $104,754



Solutions Architect

Median base salary: $102,678



Data Architect

Median base salary: $102,091



IT Program Manager

Median base salary: $98,883



UX Manager

Median base salary: $98,353



Systems Architect

Median base salary: $97,873



Scrum Master

Median base salary: $95,167



DevOps Engineer

Median base salary: $94,603



Data Scientist

Median base salary: $94,530



Analytics Manager

Median base salary: $93,597



Performance Engineer

Median base salary: $92,142

