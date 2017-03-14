The 15 highest-paying jobs in tech right now

Candidates with tech skills are in high demand, and the industry offers many of the best-paying positions in the country. Indeed, STEM majors are likely to be the self-made millionaires of the next generation or even the world's first trillionaires.
According to job search and salary review site Glassdoor, 68 percent of job seekers list salary as among their chief concerns. And while major tech employers are famous for their perks, it's the paychecks that make these positions stand out: Each of the jobs on this list pays an annual base salary upwards of $90,000, and about half earn over six figures.
- Enterprise Architect
Median base salary: $112,560
- Applications Development Manager
Median base salary : $112,045
- Software Engineering Manager
Median base salary: $109,350
- IT Architect
Median base salary: $105,303
- Software Architect
Median base salary: $104,754
- Solutions Architect
Median base salary: $102,678
- Data Architect
Median base salary: $102,091
- IT Program Manager
Median base salary: $98,883
- UX Manager
Median base salary: $98,353
- Systems Architect
Median base salary: $97,873
- Scrum Master
Median base salary: $95,167
- DevOps Engineer
Median base salary: $94,603
- Data Scientist
Median base salary: $94,530
- Analytics Manager
Median base salary: $93,597
- Performance Engineer
Median base salary: $92,142