The 15 highest-paying jobs in tech right now

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP | Getty Images

Candidates with tech skills are in high demand, and the industry offers many of the best-paying positions in the country. Indeed, STEM majors are likely to be the self-made millionaires of the next generation or even the world's first trillionaires.

According to job search and salary review site Glassdoor, 68 percent of job seekers list salary as among their chief concerns. And while major tech employers are famous for their perks, it's the paychecks that make these positions stand out: Each of the jobs on this list pays an annual base salary upwards of $90,000, and about half earn over six figures.

  1. Enterprise Architect
    Median base salary: $112,560

  2. Applications Development Manager
    Median base salary : $112,045

  3. Software Engineering Manager
    Median base salary: $109,350

  4. IT Architect
    Median base salary: $105,303

  5. Software Architect
     Median base salary: $104,754

  6. Solutions Architect
    Median base salary: $102,678

  7. Data Architect
    Median base salary: $102,091

  8. IT Program Manager
    Median base salary: $98,883

  9. UX Manager
    Median base salary: $98,353

  10. Systems Architect
    Median base salary: $97,873

  11. Scrum Master
    Median base salary: $95,167

  12. DevOps Engineer
    Median base salary: $94,603

  13. Data Scientist
    Median base salary: $94,530

  14. Analytics Manager
    Median base salary: $93,597

  15. Performance Engineer
     Median base salary: $92,142

