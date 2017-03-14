The 25 best employers for people who want to work from home

Heavy snow has kept many workers in the Northeast confined to their home offices this week. As they head back to work over the next few days, a few may be wondering how to make telecommuting a permanent lifestyle.



According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about a quarter of American employees did at least some of their work from home in 2015, and companies are finding that providing workers the opportunity to work from home can help persuade a candidate who's weighing one job offer against another.

Earlier this year, job search site FlexJobs released its annual list of the top 100 companies with the most postings for "remote friendly" jobs — those that offer the potential for partial or full telecommuting — in the past year.

Employers in healthcare, information technology and customer service dominated, though companies in industries like education, sales and finance were also well-represented.

Sara Sutton Fell, founder and CEO of FlexJobs, argues that the diversity of industries represented on the list should help "to dispel the common myth that remote jobs are only available for computer-related fields or for customer service positions."