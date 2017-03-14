This high schooler got the ultimate letter of recommendation

Yara Shahidi, best known for playing the character Zoey on the ABC sitcom "Black-ish," may have just nabbed the best possible letter of recommendation.

In a recent interview with W Magazine, Shahidi speaks about her mentor, who is none other than Michelle Obama. According to W, the former First Lady "wrote [the actress] a college recommendation, and gave her a 'go get 'em, tiger' back-rub before Shahidi took her AP exams."

Shahidi originally met the former First Lady at Glamour's "International Day of the Girl" event. "[Obama] is very amazing and such a supporter, which is something very surreal to say," says Shahidi.