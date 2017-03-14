    ×

    Thousands of canceled flights delay more than 400,000 travelers as storm batters Northeast

    Storm Stella sparks state of emergency   

    Sleet and strong winds battered New York City and much of the Northeast on Tuesday, as officials scrambled to deal with the late-winter storm.

    On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for New York City, saying it expects sustained winds between 25 and 35 mph and gusts up to 55 mph.

    As of 9 a.m., ET, NBC's Weather Unit said it expects heavy snow and sleet to end by noon, though it said a few bands of snow may be possible between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., ET.

    On Monday night, the New York City comptroller's office said it expects snow removal costs from the winter storm Stella to reach $23.9 million to $35.9 million.

    Officials canceled school in Boston and New York City as the mid-March storm truncated operations of government offices and officials implemented statewide travel bans.

    Photos and videos on Twitter showed waterlogged streets in New Jersey. Much of the coastal region remains under flood watch.

    The inclement weather snarled White House plans for a meeting between President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Their meeting has been postponed until March 17.

    As of 7:30 a.m., ET, FlightAware said more than 7,746 flights have been canceled, impacting at least 400,000 travelers.

    Planes, trains and automobiles

    • Flights within, into or out of the United States on Tuesday saw 736 delays and another 5,690 cancellations as of 10:54 a.m., ET, according to FlightAware's live tracking tool. Another 677 flights for Wednesday have been canceled. On Monday, U.S. flights saw 3,752 delays and 1,658 cancellations.
    • As of Tuesday 9 a.m., ET, Amtrak suspended service on the New York City-Boston and New York City-Albany routes. It said its Acela Express and Northeast Regional service between New York City and D.C. would operate on a modified schedule.
    • Metro-North service will be suspended at noon, ET.
    • New York City buses are still operating, but with limited service.
    • As of 10:30 a.m., ET, 1,124 of the typical 1,150 daily flights at LaGuardia Airport have been canceled, while 772 of the average 1,200 daily flights from John. F. Kennedy International Airport have been canceled. Airlines have canceled 1,015 of the normal 1,200 daily flights from Newark Liberty International Airport.
    • All bus service to and from Port Authority Bus Terminal has been suspended.

    NJ State Police tweeted around that they have responded to 80 motor vehicles since midnight.

    PSE&G told WNBC that 1,500 customers had lost power in Long Island, New York, as of 9:10 a.m., ET.

    Photos shared on social media showed empty shelves at grocery stores.

    As local authorities were swamped with blizzard-related matters, two small ponies ran away in Staten Island. The ponies' slushy escapade was cut short when law enforcement wrangled them and returned them to their owners.

    Taking a snow day? You're in luck, Broadway shows are playing as scheduled Tuesday night. Maybe you can finally see "Hamilton."

    — WNBC and NBC News contributed reporting.

