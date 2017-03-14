Thousands of canceled flights delay more than 400,000 travelers as storm batters Northeast

Sleet and strong winds battered New York City and much of the Northeast on Tuesday, as officials scrambled to deal with the late-winter storm.

On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for New York City, saying it expects sustained winds between 25 and 35 mph and gusts up to 55 mph.

As of 9 a.m., ET, NBC's Weather Unit said it expects heavy snow and sleet to end by noon, though it said a few bands of snow may be possible between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., ET.

On Monday night, the New York City comptroller's office said it expects snow removal costs from the winter storm Stella to reach $23.9 million to $35.9 million.

Officials canceled school in Boston and New York City as the mid-March storm truncated operations of government offices and officials implemented statewide travel bans.

Photos and videos on Twitter showed waterlogged streets in New Jersey. Much of the coastal region remains under flood watch.

The inclement weather snarled White House plans for a meeting between President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Their meeting has been postponed until March 17.

As of 7:30 a.m., ET, FlightAware said more than 7,746 flights have been canceled, impacting at least 400,000 travelers.