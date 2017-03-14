Trump on the brink of triggering a major trade war: CFO survey

American business leaders are having a reality check in the Trump era, skeptical that the president's campaign promises and Republican legislative priorities are likely to come to fruition in the near future. Their biggest concern: the outlook for trade.

According to the latest CNBC Global CFO Council Survey, a majority of U.S. CFOs are less than 50 percent confident that Congress will pass legislation on reforming Obamacare and personal income taxes by the end of this year. Nearly half are less than 25 percent confident that Congress will fund a border wall. On corporate taxes, the most important issue facing most CFOs, the average U.S. council member is only 56 percent confident Congress will pass reforms.



They are generally confident on the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch.