Stocks slightly lower; energy lags as oil slides

Overseas, the STOXX Europe 600 declined 0.4 percent in morning trade ET. The Shanghai composite eked out a roughly 2-point gain, while the Nikkei 225 fell 0.12 percent.
In morning trade, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 43 points, or 0.21 percent, to 20,836. Caterpillar had the greatest negative impact, while Wal-Mart was one of the top contributors to gains.
The S&P 500 fell 8 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,365, with energy leading all sectors lower.
The Nasdaq composite declined 19 points, or 0.33 percent, to 5,855.
The CBOE Volatility Index (.VIX), considered the best gauge of fear in the market, climbed to near 11.9.
About five stocks declined for every advancer on the New York Stock Exchange, with an exchange volume of 47 million and a composite volume of 123 million in morning trade.
U.S. crude oil futures for April delivery fell 73 cents, or 1.6 percent, to $47.62 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Gold futures for April delivery fell 70 cents to $1,202.40 an ounce as of 9:36 a.m., ET.
On tap this week:
Tuesday
Earnings: Volkswagen, DSW, HD Supply
Two-day Fed meeting begins
Wednesday
Earnings: Oracle, Guess, Jabil Circuits
8:30 a.m. Retail sales
8:30 a.m. CPI
8:30 a.m. Empire state survey
10:00 a.m. Business inventories
10:00 a.m. NAHB survey
2:00 p.m. FOMC statement, economic projections
2:30 p.m. Fed Chair Janet Yellen briefing
Thursday
Earnings: Adobe Systems, Dollar General, JA Solar, Vivant Solar
8:30 a.m. Jobless claims
8:30 a.m. Housing starts
8:30 a.m. Building permits
8:30 a.m. Philadelphia Fed survey
10:00 a.m. JOLTS
Friday
Earnings: Tiffany
9:15 a.m. Industrial production
9:15 a.m. Capacity utilization
10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment
*Calendar subject to change.
— CNBC's Dan Mangan and Reuters contributed to this report.