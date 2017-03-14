Stocks slightly lower; energy lags as oil slides

    ×

    U.S. stocks traded lower Tuesday as oil prices continued to fall and traders looked ahead to a likely interest rate hike on Wednesday.

    U.S. crude oil prices gave up earlier gains to hit a fresh three-month low after a monthly OPEC report said oil inventories had continued to rise despite the start of a global deal to cut supply.

    Energy was the worst performer in the S&P 500, while Chevron and Exxon Mobil were among the stocks with the greatest negative impact on the Dow Jones industrial average.

    Treasury yields traded slightly lower. The 10-year Treasury yield was near 2.60 percent, and the 2-year yield around 1.37 percent. The U.S. dollar index held slightly higher, with the euro around $1.064.

    "It's really monetary policy and the timing and complexity of U.S. legislation" that are in focus for markets this week, said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group. He added that trade volume would likely be light given a snowstorm in the greater New York area.

    The Federal Open Market Committee is set to begin its two-day meeting Tuesday and is expected to raise rates. Traders will be watching for indications on how many more rate hikes to expect this year.

    Late Monday, the Congressional Budget Office said it estimated 14 million more people would become uninsured next year if the American Health Care Act is signed into law. The report said by the year 2026, a total of 24 million more Americans would be uninsured then they would be under Obamacare.

    "The CBO review of the Obamacare repeal and replace [is] just adding to uncertainty about the timing of any legislation," Boockvar said. "If that gets delayed, then tax reform gets delayed."

    In economic news, the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3 percent last month. In the 12 months through February, the PPI jumped 2.2 percent, the biggest advance since March 2012 and ahead of the 2.0 percent gain forecast in the Reuters poll.

    Earlier on Tuesday, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) said its small business optimism index fell 0.6 points to 105.3 last month.

    Overseas, the STOXX Europe 600 declined 0.4 percent in morning trade ET. The Shanghai composite eked out a roughly 2-point gain, while the Nikkei 225 fell 0.12 percent.

    In morning trade, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 43 points, or 0.21 percent, to 20,836. Caterpillar had the greatest negative impact, while Wal-Mart was one of the top contributors to gains.

    The S&P 500 fell 8 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,365, with energy leading all sectors lower.

    The Nasdaq composite declined 19 points, or 0.33 percent, to 5,855.

    The CBOE Volatility Index (.VIX), considered the best gauge of fear in the market, climbed to near 11.9.

    About five stocks declined for every advancer on the New York Stock Exchange, with an exchange volume of 47 million and a composite volume of 123 million in morning trade.

    U.S. crude oil futures for April delivery fell 73 cents, or 1.6 percent, to $47.62 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

    Gold futures for April delivery fell 70 cents to $1,202.40 an ounce as of 9:36 a.m., ET.

    On tap this week:

    Tuesday

    Earnings: Volkswagen, DSW, HD Supply

    Two-day Fed meeting begins

    Wednesday

    Earnings: Oracle, Guess, Jabil Circuits

    8:30 a.m. Retail sales

    8:30 a.m. CPI

    8:30 a.m. Empire state survey

    10:00 a.m. Business inventories

    10:00 a.m. NAHB survey

    2:00 p.m. FOMC statement, economic projections

    2:30 p.m. Fed Chair Janet Yellen briefing

    Thursday

    Earnings: Adobe Systems, Dollar General, JA Solar, Vivant Solar

    8:30 a.m. Jobless claims

    8:30 a.m. Housing starts

    8:30 a.m. Building permits

    8:30 a.m. Philadelphia Fed survey

    10:00 a.m. JOLTS

    Friday

    Earnings: Tiffany

    9:15 a.m. Industrial production

    9:15 a.m. Capacity utilization

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

    *Calendar subject to change.

    — CNBC's Dan Mangan and Reuters contributed to this report.

