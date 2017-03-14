Stocks slightly lower; energy lags as oil slides

"It's really monetary policy and the timing and complexity of U.S. legislation" that are in focus for markets this week, said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group. He added that trade volume would likely be light given a snowstorm in the greater New York area.

The Federal Open Market Committee is set to begin its two-day meeting Tuesday and is expected to raise rates. Traders will be watching for indications on how many more rate hikes to expect this year.

Late Monday, the Congressional Budget Office said it estimated 14 million more people would become uninsured next year if the American Health Care Act is signed into law. The report said by the year 2026, a total of 24 million more Americans would be uninsured then they would be under Obamacare.

"The CBO review of the Obamacare repeal and replace [is] just adding to uncertainty about the timing of any legislation," Boockvar said. "If that gets delayed, then tax reform gets delayed."

In economic news, the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3 percent last month. In the 12 months through February, the PPI jumped 2.2 percent, the biggest advance since March 2012 and ahead of the 2.0 percent gain forecast in the Reuters poll.

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) said its small business optimism index fell 0.6 points to 105.3 last month.