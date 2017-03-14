    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys edge lower ahead of probable rate hike; auctions in focus

    Spencer Platt | Getty Images

    U.S. government debt prices were lower on Tuesday morning as investors focused on the likelihood of a March interest rate hike and eyed further auctions.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.6204 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.2047 percent.

    Tuesday will see the auction of $55 billion in 4-week bills and $35 billion in 35-day short-term security cash management bills (CMBs). Elsewhere, the Federal Open Market Committee begins its two-day meeting as the market anticipated the Fed to raise interest rates for just the third time in 10 years.

    Symbol
    Yield
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 3-MO
    ---
    US 1-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 30-YR
    ---

    On the data front, Tuesday will see National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) survey results for February at 6.00 a.m ET with Producer Price Index (PPI) data for the month previous scheduled for 8.30 a.m ET.

    In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $51.48 a barrel on Tuesday morning, up 0.25 percent, while U.S. crude was around $48.51 a barrel, up 0.23 percent.

    Oil prices hovered near three-month lows on Tuesday as investors eyed economic data which could provide further evidence as to whether a supply overhang persisted in the global market.

