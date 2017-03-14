US Treasurys edge lower ahead of probable rate hike; auctions in focus

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Tuesday morning as investors focused on the likelihood of a March interest rate hike and eyed further auctions.



The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.6204 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.2047 percent.

Tuesday will see the auction of $55 billion in 4-week bills and $35 billion in 35-day short-term security cash management bills (CMBs). Elsewhere, the Federal Open Market Committee begins its two-day meeting as the market anticipated the Fed to raise interest rates for just the third time in 10 years.