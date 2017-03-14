VW CEO calls on Fiat Chrysler’s Marchionne for direct discussions

VW's chief executive has called on the Fiat Chrysler Automobile's Sergio Marchionne to come to him directly to discuss any future deals, rather than making proposals through the media.



His comments come after Marchionne, who has been at the helm of FCA Group for more than a decade, told CNBC at the Geneva Motor Show last week that he expects VW to come to the table to discuss potential joint ventures between the companies.

"Over the past month we were not in contact," Matthias Müller told CNBC, adding "I wouldn't rule out that in the medium or long term we'll talk about anything, basically."

His comments come after French car-maker PSA Group agreed to buy GM's European Opel arm earlier this month, pointing to continued consolidation within the automotive industry as manufacturers battle with increased regulatory hurdles, moves to cleaner technology and autonomous vehicles.

As the car industry looks set to bear the brunt of new trade policies under revised U.S. and EU political frameworks, Müller said his team has been in continued discussions with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who he believes will "represent our interests".