Watch: Top Democrats defend Obamacare as GOP pushes to repeal

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]



Top Democrats in Congress are set to defend the Affordable Care Act Tuesday amid the Republican push to repeal and replace the law.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California and Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire will speak at an event aiming to showcase people who would suffer if the ACA was repealed. GOP lawmakers have said the ACA, better known as Obamacare, has raised premiums for consumers and reduced their choices.

It follows the Monday release of a Congressional Budget Office score of the American Health Care Act, the GOP bill pushed by top House Republicans and President Donald Trump. It said 24 million more people would be uninsured by 2026 under the proposal than otherwise would be under current law.

Read related coverage:



24 million would lose health insurance coverage by 2026 under GOP's Obamacare replacement, new estimate says

Paul Ryan sees vindication in CBO health-care report; Democrats sound alarm on uninsured estimates

There's one part of the CBO report the HHS secretary actually agrees with