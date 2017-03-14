Watch: Health care will be front and center as White House's Spicer takes questions

White House press secretary Sean Spicer will hold his daily briefing Tuesday as lawmakers parse through the estimates in the Congressional Budget Office report on the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.



The Trump administration spokesman will likely face a flurry of questions about efforts to pass the American Health Care Act, which top House Republicans and President Donald Trump have backed. Pockets of the GOP have opposed parts of the bill, threatening its passage in Congress.

The nonpartisan CBO estimated that 24 million more people would be uninsured under the law in 2026 than under the current system. The plan would cut the federal deficit and reduce premium costs in the long run, but would increase costs for older, poorer Americans.

