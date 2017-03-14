Your first trade for Tuesday, March 14

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.



Tim Seymour was a buyer of JPMorgan Chase.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of Intel.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Citigroup.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Goldman Sachs.

Trader disclosure: On March 13, 2017 , the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck. Steve Grasso's firm is long CUBA, DIA, HES, ICE, KDUS, MAT, MFIN, MJNA, MSFT, NE, RIG, SPY, TITXF, WDR, WPX, WLL, ZNGA. GRASSO IS LONG: CHK, EEM, EVGN, GDX, KBH, MJNA, MON, MU, OLN, PFE, PHM, QCOM, SNAP, SPY, T, TWTR. GRASSO'S KIDS OWN: EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY. No Shorts. Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, XBI, DXJ, TBT, DXY. Short: Yen, US Treasury Bonds.Tim Seymour is long ABX, AAPL, APC, AVP, BAC, BBRY, C, CLF, CVX, DO, DVYE, EDC, EWN, EWZ, F, FB, FCX, FXI, GM, GOOGL, GE, INTC, LQD, MOS, MCD, MUR, OIH, PG, RACE, RAI, RH, RL, SINA, SQ,T, TWTR, VALE, VZ, XOM. short: EEM, SPY, XRT; Tim Seymour's firm is long ABX, BABA, BIDU, CBD, CLF, EEM, EWZ, F, KO, MCD, MPEL, NKE, PEP, PF, TCEHY, SAVE, SBUX, SINA, VALE, VIAB, WMT, WEN, X, YHOO, short EWG, HYG, IWM.