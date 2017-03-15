6 trades to make at all-time highs   

The "Fast Money" traders chose stocks they like in multiple sectors on Wednesday, as many companies continue to reach all-time highs.

Trader Pete Najarian said he likes UnitedHealth and Goodyear Tire. UnitedHealth shares are up over 37 percent in the last 12 months. Shares of Goodyear are up over 19 percent year-to-date.

Trader Tim Seymour said he likes AT&T because of its pending merger with Time Warner.

Trader Karen Finerman said she's holding on to her shares of Google-parent Alphabet and Facebook as the companies continue to grow.

Trader Guy Adami said he likes Home Depot. The home improvement company's stock has increased by more than 16 percent in the last 6 months.

Disclosures:



Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BAC short calls, C, DAL, FB, FL, GLMP,, GOGO, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, URI, LYV, KORS, KORS calls, KORS puts, MA, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, WIFI long call spreads. Her firm is long ANTM, BAC, C, C calls, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, JPM calls, KORS, LYV, PLCE, SPY puts, WIFI, her firm is short IWM, MDY. Finerman is on the board of GrafTech International.

Tim Seymour is long ABX, AAPL, APC, AVP, BAC, BBRY, C, CLF, CVX, DO, DVYE, EDC, EWN, EWZ, F, FB, FCX, FXI, GM, GOOGL, GE, INTC, LQD, MOS, MCD, MUR, OIH, PG, RACE, RAI, RH, RL, SINA, SQ,T, TWTR, VALE, VZ, XOM. short: EEM, SPY, XRT; Tim's firm is long ABX, BABA, BIDU, CBD, CLF, EEM, EWZ, F, KO, MCD, MPEL, NKE, PEP, PF, TCEHY, SAVE, SBUX, SINA, VALE, VIAB, WMT, WEN, X, YHOO, short EWG, HYG, IWM

Pete Najarian owns calls AAL, AMJ, AKS, BVN, BZH, C, CCL, CHK, CLF COP, CRM, DAL, ECA, ETP, GILD, GE, HMY, KORS, K, MAR, MRO, MT, P, PAA, POT, RIG, RIO, USB, UAL, UNP, XLE, WFT, WLL, USB, QVCA, ZIOP. IS LONG: AAPL, BAC, BLL, CL, DLTR, DIS, EBAY, GILD, GE, GM, HAIN, HUM, IBM, INTC, JWN, K, KO,KORS, LUX, MAR, MDLZ, MOS, MSFT, MRK, MRVL, ORCL, RL, RHT, UNP PFE. OWNS PUTS: AFSI, PSC.