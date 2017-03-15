After-hours buzz: ORCL, GPRO, WSM & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Oracle jumped 5 percent in extended trading Wednesday after the company released earnings. The cloud computing company reported earnings above analysts' expectations at 69 cents per share, while 62 cents per share was expected, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. Oracle's revenue was a miss. The company reported revenue of $9.21 billion for its third quarter, below analysts expectation of $9.26 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

GoPro shares soared nearly 9 percent after the company released first-quarter guidance above Wall Street expectations. The technology company said it projects its first-quarter revenue to be at the top of the range of $190 to 210 million while $200 million was projected by the Street, according to Thomson Reuters Consensus estimates.The company also said it would return to profitability in 2017 by cutting operating expenses by more than $200 million. GoPro also announced 270 job cuts. The company reported a net loss of $116 million on revenue of $541 million for the fourth quarter.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma popped 3 percent after the company beat analyst earnings expectations. The home-furnishing and cookware retailer reported earnings of $1.55 per share versus expectations of $1.51 per share in its fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimate. Williams-Sonoma's revenue was below expectations at $1.58 billion versus $1.61 billion expected, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimate.

Guess shares plummeted 12 percent after the company missed Wall Street's earnings expectations. Analyst expected earnings of 44 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates, but the clothing brand and retailer reported earnings of 41 cents per share in the fourth-quarter. Revenue for the company was reported at $679 million, while $686 million was expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.