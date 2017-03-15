Anthony Bourdain didn't have a savings account until he was 44 years old

Before renowned chef Anthony Bourdain made a splash with his best-selling memoir, "Kitchen Confidential," in 2000 at age 44, he, like many Americans, didn't have any savings.

"I didn't put anything aside, ever," the star of CNN's "Parts Unknown" tells Laurie Woolever of Wealthsimple. "Until 44 years of age, I never had any kind of savings account. I'd always been under the gun. I'd always owed money."

Bourdain, who was a working as a chef at the time, wasn't just living paycheck-to-paycheck. He was in debt, hadn't filed his taxes in 10 years, and was seriously behind on rent, he says: "In my daily life, the goal was to muffle the anxiety that I'd feel as I tried to drift off to sleep knowing that, at any point, what little money I had in my bank account could be garnished by the IRS or the credit card company. The landlord could kick me to the curb."

That was his reality until "Kitchen Confidential" became a hit, making Bourdain a star and giving him the opportunity to leave the kitchen and pursue a different career.