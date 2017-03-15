The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to a target range of 0.75 percent to 1 percent in a widely-telegraphed move. The rate hike comes amid growing confidence that the economy is poised for more growth.

The central bank also indicated that it still expects three moves, as each Fed members' expectations for where rates will be in coming years changed little from the last meeting.

"Even though the dot plot is not relevant because so much can change, the Fed reminded us all of the gradual nature of their expected behavior on this rate hike cycle," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group, in a Wednesday note.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, as oil prices bounced back and the Fed took a less hawkish stance than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.54 percent to finish at 20,950.1, the S&P 500 rose 0.84 percent to close at 2,385.26 and the Nasdaq composite added 0.74 percent to 5,900.05.

During Asian trade, Brent crude futures were up 0.66 percent to $52.15 a barrel, and U.S. crude gained 0.57 percent to $49.14.

Oil prices climbed for the first time in a week on Wednesday during U.S. hours on a surprise drawdown in U.S. crude inventories. The International Energy Agency (IEA) also suggested that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting countries output cuts could create a crude deficit in the first half of 2017, Reuters reported.

The weaker dollar after the Fed raised rates as expected also helped to make the greenback-denominated crude less expensive for holders of other currencies.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of major currencies, slipped below the 101 handle to trade at 100.53 early Asian time.

Against the dollar, the yen was stronger at 113.32 compared to levels above 114 yesterday and the Australian dollar was stronger at $0.7700, compared to levels around $0.76 seen in the past week.

