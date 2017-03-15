Buzz Aldrin says this is the problem with Elon Musk’s plans for Mars

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk's plans to colonize Mars are "bodacious," says Buzz Aldrin, who, as part of NASA's July 1969 Apollo 11 mission, was one of the first men on the moon.



While Aldrin respects Musk's ambition, he also points out that the tech billionaire is more focused on traveling to Mars than what people will do when they arrive there.

"He's a transportation person. He builds rockets," says Aldrin, speaking in Austin on Tuesday at the SXSW Festivals & Conferences.



Aldrin, now 87, recalls talking to Musk about his plans with regards to the red planet three or four years ago over lunch.