China's state broadcaster targets Nike for alleged false advertising

Sportswear brand Nike has been targeted by China's influential state television broadcaster for alleged false advertising.

The company was accused of selling sneakers in China that didn't have the "Zoom Air" cushion in the shoe as advertised. State media also alleged Japanese retailer Muji was selling food in its stores from areas of Tokyo with high levels of radiation.

China Central Television made the allegations in an annual program that airs on World Consumer Rights Day. In the past, the show has gone after major brands, including Apple, McDonald's, Nikon and Volkswagen, typically forcing the companies to apologize and take corrective action to regain public confidence.

The show also reflects the growing influence of China as the world's biggest consumer market of 1.4 billion people.