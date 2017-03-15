Cramer to left wing: Trump's 2005 tax leak shows 'he made a lot of money'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said President Donald Trump's leaked tax returns show one thing for certain: "He made a lot of money."

"You know there is an undercurrent to this. No one is saying this, so I'm going to say it. There were a lot of people on the left who said that they felt Trump wasn't really making any money at all and that he was one big phony. I have not heard this story," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

"He made a lot of money," Cramer said. "He is not a broke guy."

On Tuesday evening, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow exclusively shared Trump's 2005 tax returns obtained by Pulitzer Prize–winning investigative reporter David Cay Johnston. According to Johnston, Trump's tax document had turned up in his mailbox.

The documents showed that Trump had paid $38 million in taxes on income of more than $150 million that year. The findings echoed a White House statement released prior to Maddow's show.

Trump has repeatedly refused to release his tax returns, drawing criticism throughout his campaign.

— CNBC's Jay Yarow and MSNBC contributed to this report.