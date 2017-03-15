Cramer: Why the Fed hike is a gift to your portfolio

Jim Cramer said the Federal Reserve's raising interest rates exactly as expected on Wednesday gave a clear signal to the market: full speed ahead.

The "Mad Money" host said the move was a gift to the markets, which the Fed could have held hostage if it wanted to make a statement about President Donald Trump's pro-growth policies' being too inflationary.

"Today, the Fed set us free to invest in reality and banished the perception that it wants to derail stocks, bonds, and the economy itself, and that's how you get one of the biggest rallies of 2017" Cramer said.

Cramer suggested that investors should trash their perceptions of what a rate hike could disrupt or ruin, and take a rational look at the economy.

Watch the full segment here:

