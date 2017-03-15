Cramer's Lightning Round: Blown away by how badly this stock is doing

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



Applied Materials: "I like Lam Research, I like Applied Material, and I like KLA-Tencor. There's three for three!"

Criteo: "I think the stock's had an amazing run, but you know what that says to me? Don't buy. As a matter of fact, I would ka-ching, ka-ching, given the fact that … you don't want to be against Google and Facebook. Actually, more Google. They do good search management, I do like the company, but the stock's moved too much. Let's leave it that way."



Michael Kors: "I think their numbers are coming lower still, because I think that that is absolutely one of the worst parts of the business, the accessories business. But it is down so much — wait for a bounce before you get rid of it."

Cameco: "Oh, people want to be in this uranium so badly. You know what, this is just too speculative for this guy. Way too speculative."

Tableau Software: "No, no, no, no, no, no, no. It's a faux cloud company, frankly. I'm not there for that one."

Applied Optoelectronics: "Optical semiconductors. I got a little nervous because of the Finisar [crash]. We're going to stay away from the group right now. It's had too big a move."

American Outdoor Brands: "I'm blown away by how badly the stock acts. I didn't think the quarter was that bad. What can I say? I liked it at $23, I can't tell you I dislike it at $19. Basically, I'm just kind of shocked that it's so bad. It's just not that bad a company. Holy cow."

Chicago Bridge & Iron: "Look, I love infrastructure, but it's got to be delayed. Listen, we heard from Bill Sandbook from [US] Concrete, USCR. He said no spend until 2019. That's too long to wait. I say 'ka-ching, ka-ching' to Chicago Bridge & Iron."

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine



Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com