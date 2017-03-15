With no recession on the horizon, we're full speed ahead, Doubleline's Gundlach says

DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said on Wednesday the Federal Reserve's influence has deeply increased, and said he sees no recession on the horizon.

"The bond market is listening. The influence of the Fed has greatly increased and the market, it is getting kind of old school where the market listens to what the Fed says," Gundlach said on CNBC's "Halftime Report."

The Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled to release its meeting statement at 2 p.m., ET. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Traders widely expect the Fed to raise interest rates.

"What's really important isn't the interest rate increase that we all know is going to happen," he said. "It is what happens with the Fed's rhetoric."