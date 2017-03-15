Early movers: INTC, SNAP, NFLX, GPS, MSFT, YHOO, TWNK, GPS & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Intel – Credit Suisse downgraded the chip maker to "neutral" from "outperform," saying it likes the rationale behind the company's purchase of Mobileye but that Intel is expensive right now and characterizing it as a "better company than stock."

Snap – Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Snap with an "underweight" rating, saying it finds Snap's valuation rich under most scenarios and that its model with marketers is unproven.

Netflix – Jefferies upgraded the streaming service to "hold" from "underperform," citing larger-than-expected growth opportunities in both Germany and India.

Hostess Brands — The maker of Twinkies and other snack foods reported adjusted quarterly profit of 14 cents per share, one cent a share below estimates. Revenue did beat forecasts, however, in the company's first report since it came back to life as a public company.

Gap – Gap named former Gymboree CEO Mark Breitbard as chief executive of its Banana Republic unit. Breitbard will join the apparel retailer in early May.

Microsoft – Microsoft named LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman to its board of directors, effective immediately. Microsoft bought LinkedIn for $26.2 billion late last year.

Yahoo – Yahoo's data breaches in recent years are reportedly the subject of new charges to be unveiled at a news conference later today. Sources told multiple news outlets that some of the alleged hackers have ties to the Russian government.

Apple – Apple's price target was raised to $155 per share from $140 at RBC Capital, which rates the stock "outperform." RBC cites a number of catalysts, including the anticipated introduction of the iPhone 8 later this year and the increasing growth of Apple's services business.

Monsanto – Monsanto employees are accused of ghostwriting reports that U.S. regulators used in determining that Monsanto weed killer "Roundup" did not cause cancer. The accusations come from farmers and others who are suing the agricultural chemical maker.

FTD Companies – FTD reported earnings and revenue were slightly below estimates, in the flower and gift seller's first report since John Walden was named CEO two weeks ago. Walden said the company has recently performed below potential but has various assets to build upon.

CSX – The railroad operator was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at Atlantic Equities, which said the full upside of having veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as CEO has yet to be priced into the stock.