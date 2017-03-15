Economists upgrade Singapore's 2017 growth forecast

Stronger than expected fourth quarter growth in Singapore driven by improved global demand led economists to upgrade their 2017 projections for the Southeast Asian city state, an official survey of forecasters showed Wednesday.



The 23 economists surveyed expect growth to come in around 2.3 percent this year, up from the previous forecast of 1.5 percent, the country's central bank, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), said in its March survey of professional forecasters.

The upgrade in forecast came after Singapore beat expectations to register a 2.9 percent year-on-year economic expansion in the final three months of 2016, helped by a 11.5 percent year-on-year jump in manufacturing growth.

That brought overall growth in 2016 to 2 percent, faster than the 1.9 percent a year earlier.