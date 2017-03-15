European markets seen higher; all eyes on Dutch election, Fed meeting

Markets in Europe are set to open higher this Wednesday ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting in the U.S.

The FTSE 100 is seen 14 points higher at 7,368; the CAC 40 is expected 11 points higher at 4,978; and the German DAX is seen up by 17 points at 12,004.

Investors will be watching out for political developments in Europe with a special focus on the Netherlands, where voters will be choosing their next prime minister amid rising support for anti-establishment parties. The first exit polls are expected at 8pm London time.

Another focus for market players is the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting. Chair Janet Yellen is due to announce the bank's latest decision at 6.30pm London time. Most market participants believe there is going to be a new rate hike.

In terms of data, the euro zone will know its latest employment data. Also on Wednesday, the annual Institute of International Finance G-20 conference begins.

In commodity markets, U.S. oil prices were up by more than 2 percent in early Asian trade, recovering from a three-month low. This came after Goldman Sachs said OPEC's compliance with output cuts remained high even though the group's monthly report indicated a rise in global crude stocks and a production jump from Saudi Arabia.

