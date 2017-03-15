Failure on health care could jeopardize the rest of Trump's agenda, ex-House GOP leader says

The conservative agenda of President Donald Trump and Republicans who control Capitol Hill hinges on reforming health care first, former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor told CNBC on Wednesday.

"The Republicans are going to get this done. They have to get this done. There's just no option," Cantor said on "Squawk Box." He said health care is "the gateway to getting tax reform done and the rest."

The Republican former Virginia congressman also criticized the Congressional Budget Office's analysis of the GOP's Obamacare replacement, the American Health Care Act.

The CBO was not comparing apples to apples when estimating uninsured predictions. "The Obamacare replacement doesn't have in it a forced mechanism to make people buy insurance. That in and of itself is going to result in less people being covered."