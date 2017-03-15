Fed hike could knock housing stocks, other investments sensitive to higher rates, history shows

The overall stock market tends to decline slightly in the week after a hike in interest rates from the Federal Reserve, history shows, as traders weigh the effects of higher borrowing cost on the economy. Shares of certain companies, like those associated with housing, tend to get hit the hardest as investors sell the groups most affected by those higher rates, a study shows.

Ahead of Wednesday's likely decision by the central bank to raise rates, CNBC PRO used hedge fund analytics tool Kensho to find what happened to the financial markets and industries after all the Fed hikes of the last two decades.

Here's the performance of the S&P 500, bonds and gold a week after the rate increases, on average, according to Kensho.