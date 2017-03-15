Google exec shares 3 unusual questions he likes to ask employees

If you looked at the coworker sitting closest to you, would you be able to say what his or her favorite food or hobby is? The answer may very well be "No," depending on your office environment and how long you've been with a company.

Getting to know your colleagues on a more personal level can be a long process that takes months, if not years. But having meaningful work relationships pay off. Employees who have friends at work are happier and work harder at work, a national Gallup poll found.

To fast-track the process of building meaningful work relationships, Peter Roper, Google's head of mobile brand strategy, asks his employees fun ice-breaker questions.

Some of his favorite are these three: "What's on your bucket list?" "What's the craziest thing you've done?" and "What's your favorite color?"

These unusual questions, which Roper occasionally asks at team meetings, get people out of the comfort zone and encourage people to share personal interests. That often sparks more meaningful connections.