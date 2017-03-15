Mark Zuckerberg: Becoming a father changed the way I run Facebook

Speaking candidly at a college town hall event streamed via Facebook Live, Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg said that the birth of his one-year-old daughter changed the way he runs his business.

"Having kids does change how you think about the world in a pretty dramatic way," Zuckerberg told students at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University on Monday.

Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, a pediatrician and philanthropist, welcomed their first child, Maxima, a little over a year ago. The couple recently announced that they are expecting their second.

"I used to have meetings that ran really late," Zuckerberg said. "But now, I make sure that three times a week, I'm home to give [Maxima] a bath."

The anecdote takes on added meaning coming from a male CEO at the helm of a $400 billion company, particularly as professionals across industries are working more than 50 hours a week and foregoing vacation time.