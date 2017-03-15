Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are higher ahead of today's expected interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. We also get retail sales and consumer inflation data. Mortgage applications rose 3.1 percentlast week.

OIL/ ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices areup 2 percent to the $48 a barrel level, thanks to a surprise draw on inventories. The International Energy Agency says it expects demand for oil to fall this year.

TRUMP'S FIRST 100 DAYS

-President Donald Trump's 2005 tax returns were revealed on MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Show, and it turns out he paid $38 million in federal income taxes on $150 million in income. That's the same rate as most upper middle class filers.