    Oracle pops more than 3% after earnings beat

    Oracle CEO Larry Ellison.
    Oracle reported quarterly earnings on Wednesday that beat analysts' expectations as software revenues popped. But the company's overall revenue fell slightly short of estimates.

    -EPS: 69 cents, adjusted, vs. 62 cents expected by a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate
    -Revenue: $9.21 billion vs. $9.255 billion expected by a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate

    The company also raised its dividend to 19 cents, from 15 cents. Shares rose more than 3 percent after hours.

    "Our new, large, fast growing, high-margin cloud businesses are driving Oracle's total revenue and earnings up," Oracle CEO Safra Catz said in a statement.

    In the third quarter, cloud software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) revenues rose 73 percent.

    Oracle is mounting a transition from its database business to cloud computing and SaaS. Total cloud revenues are now 13 percent of the company's total sales, up from 8 percent this time lsat year. In the last year, the company agreed to acquire NetSuite, a pioneer in cloud computing, for $9.3 billion.

    Still, the company's on-premise revenues make up 67 percent of the company's total revenues, down from 70 percent in the year-ago period.

    The enterprise technology company has been battling companies like Salesforce to reach $10 billion in cloud services revenue. Amazon, meanwhile, dominates the cloud market.

    But Oracle chairman Larry Ellison and co-CEO Mark Hurd said that Oracle has some advantages over Amazon and Salesforce. Hurd said it is "just a matter of when" to pass Salesforce in cloud revenue.

    (Salesforce said on Tuesday it expects to achieve its goal in the next year with sales of $10.15 billion to $10.20 billion, "faster than any enterprise software company in history.")

    "[N]ow our biggest customers can run their largest and most demanding Oracle database workloads in the Oracle Cloud – something that is absolutely impossible to do in the Amazon Cloud," Ellison said.