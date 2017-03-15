Ted Cruz says GOP should try again on health bill in WSJ op-ed

The House bill to replace the Affordable Care Act does not really repeal it, but there are solutions available, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Mark Meadows wrote in a Wednesday op-ed for the Wall Street Journal.

According to the two high-profile Republicans, the replacement healthcare bill put forward by members of their own party failed to meet three criteria, including making healthcare more affordable, providing consumers with greater choice and giving Americans more power in healthcare decision-making. Their suggestions included reducing the cost of premiums by letting people pay using expanded health savings accounts (HSAs) and administering "nonrefundable tax credits."

The GOP bill to repeal Obamacare, as the ACA is popularly known, has received backlash from both sides of the political spectrum due to the number of people that could potentially lose their healthcare coverage. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that 24 million more Americans would go uninsured if Obamacare were repealed. Insurance premiums have also been predicted to spike under the new GOP bill.

Read the Wall Street Journal op-ed in its entirety here.