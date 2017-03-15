Tweets showed that a large number of Twitter accounts were hacked with the same message being posted. This included Forbes, World Meteorological Organization, bitcoin wallet Blockchain, Germany soccer club Borussia Dortmund, Justin Bieber's Japanese account, and the U.K. Department of Health.

Forbes was not immediately available for comment.

The tweet links to a video of Erdogan. It also mentions the date of April 16, which is when Turkey will hold a referendum seeking to give more power to the President.

There has been rising tensions between Turkey and the Netherlands. Last week Erdogan branded the Dutch government "Nazi remnants and fascists". A Turkish minister was blocked from visiting the country's consulate in Rotterdam. Erdogan responded by warning the Netherlands it would "pay the price" for its actions.



The war of words continued on Tuesday when Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told CNBC that Erdogan was "totally off the mark" when he compared the Dutch to Nazis and had behaved in an "increasingly hysterical" manner.